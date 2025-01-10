Redmi 14C budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Check price, specs and more

Xiaomi 's Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is now available in India. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip, the Redmi 14C comes with support for dual 5G SIMs. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the budget smartphone offers a "Premium Starlight Design" with a glass back panel.

Redmi 14C 5G: Price, variants and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

Colours: Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue

The Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is now available on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores.

Redmi 14C 5G: Details

The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. The display is TUV Rheinland-certified for reduced blue light and flicker-free visuals, ensuring eye comfort. For photography, it is equipped with a dual-camera system on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14. With a slim 8.22mm profile, the device is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio output.

Redmi 14C 5G: Specifications