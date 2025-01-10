Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi 14C budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Check price, specs and more

Redmi 14C budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Check price, specs and more

Starting at Rs 9,999, the Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is available on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores

Redmi 14C 5G
Redmi 14C 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Xiaomi's Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is now available in India. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip, the Redmi 14C comes with support for dual 5G SIMs. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the budget smartphone offers a "Premium Starlight Design" with a glass back panel.
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Price, variants and availability
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
Colours: Stardust Purple, Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue
 
The Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is now available on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores.   
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Details
 
The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. The display is TUV Rheinland-certified for reduced blue light and flicker-free visuals, ensuring eye comfort. For photography, it is equipped with a dual-camera system on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.   

Also Read

Tech wrap Jan 6: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Vision AI for TVs, Redmi 14C

Xiaomi launches Redmi 14C budget 5G phone in India: Check price, specs

Tech wrap Dec 27: Lava Yuva 2 launched, Redmi 14C, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Xiaomi launching Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on Jan 6: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Pad 7 launching in India on January 10: Expected specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14. With a slim 8.22mm profile, the device is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio output. 
 
Redmi 14C 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch display, HD+ resolution, 600nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: Android 14-based HyperOS (2 OS updates + 4 years security updates)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google tests AI-generated daily podcast with personalised content: Report

Meta's content U-turn sparks exodus: Searches on 'how to delete Fb' soar

OnePlus 13 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on Jan 10: Where to watch, expected specs, more

Meity seeks 10K graphics processing units, receives offer for 20K

Topics :XiaomiRedmiXiaomi 5G smartphoneTechnology

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story