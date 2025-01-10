OnePlus 13 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus , the OnePlus 13, is now available in India. Launched at the company's Winter Launch Event on January 7, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The smartphone features a camera system co-created by the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad, and runs on the Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 user interface that introduces several AI-powered imaging and productivity tools.

Alongside the OnePlus 13, the newly launched Sapphire Blue colourway of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is now also available for purchase. Meanwhile, the more affordable model in the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus 13R, will be available from January 13.

OnePlus 13: Price

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999

Colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn

OnePlus 13: Availability

The OnePlus 13 is now available in India on the company's official website, OnePlus Store App, and e-commerce platform Amazon India. For customers looking to purchase the smartphone offline, the OnePlus 13 is available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

OnePlus 13: Introductory offers

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the OnePlus 13 smartphone using ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, existing OnePlus users can exchange their smartphones for the OnePlus 13 and avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans available of up to 24 months.

180-Day Phone Replacement Plan: Details

OnePlus is offering a 180-day replacement plan for the OnePlus 13 series:

Purchases made before February 13 include a complimentary one-time device replacement for hardware issues within the first 180 days.

After February 13, this replacement service will be offered as a paid protection plan, priced at Rs 2,599 for the OnePlus 13 and Rs 2,299 for the OnePlus 13R. The paid plan also extends the replacement service by an additional three months.

OnePlus 13: What's new

The OnePlus 13 flagship smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite processor, with configurations offering up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. To ensure optimal cooling, it features Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers. The device is equipped with a 6000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, a first for OnePlus, providing large capacity while maintaining a sleek profile.

On the rear, the OnePlus 13 features a triple-camera set-up developed in partnership with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3X telephoto lens. The camera system is equipped with Clear Burst and Action Mode, designed for capturing fast-moving subjects.

The OnePlus 13's design showcases a flat frame and a quad-curved display. It also comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering resistance against water and dust.

OnePlus 13 specifications:

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (Sapphire Blue): Price and availability

Priced at Rs 11,999, the new Sapphire Blue variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available on the company’s official website, OnePlus Store App and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart and Myntra. The earbuds are available offline at OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus said that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available with a Rs 1000 discount until January 26. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 while purchasing the device using select ICICI Bank card.