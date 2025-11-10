Home / Technology / Tech News / Oppo Reno 15 series likely to launch in India this December: What to expect

Oppo Reno 15 series likely to launch in India this December: What to expect

Reportedly, the Reno 15 series is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity and come with IP68 and IP69 protection

Sweta Kumari
Nov 10 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch Reno 15 series smartphones in India soon, following its China launch scheduled for November 17. According to a report by Digit, the lineup will include three models — Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new compact version called Reno 15 Mini. While Oppo has yet to officially confirm the India release, early reports suggest the series could arrive in India by December 2025.

Oppo Reno 15 series: What to expect

According to the report, the Reno 15 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450-series chipsets. The lineup is likely to feature a triple-rear-camera setup led by a 200MP sensor. The smartphones are said to come with improved durability with IP68/69 protection. 
 
The Reno 15 Pro smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display, while the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Mini could come with 6.59-inch and 6.32-inch displays, respectively. All three models are expected to include metal frames and carry IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
 
In terms of cameras, the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are expected to include a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor, along with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP periscope lenses. For selfies, both devices are expected to feature a 50MP front camera. 
 
According to reports, the Oppo Reno 15 lineup may launch in several colour options. The standard Reno 15 is expected to come in Blue, while the Reno 15 Pro could be offered in Gold. Both models are also likely to be available in White and Brown variants.
 

Tech News

Nov 10 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

