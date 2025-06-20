Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs

The Vivo Y400 Pro debuts in India with a curved AMOLED display, 90W charging, 50MP camera, and Android 15. It also integrates AI features like transcript assist, Circle to Search, and more

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro (Image: Vivo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on June 20 launched the Y400 Pro smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 24,999, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. The company claims it is the slimmest 3D curved display in its segment. The phone also brings several AI-powered features aimed at enhancing productivity and performance.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Price and Variants

  • 8GB + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 8GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
  • Colours: Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold

Vivo Y400 Pro: Availability and offers

The Y400 Pro will go on sale from June 27 via Vivo’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and at select retail outlets.
 
 
Launch offers include:
  • 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards
  • One-year extended warranty
  • 20 per cent discount on V-Shield Screen Damage Protection
  • Vivo TWS 3e ANC earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
ALSO READ | Vivo T4 Lite India launch set for Jun 24: Specs to features, what to expect

Vivo Y400 Pro: Features and specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Dimensity 7300 processor and paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Camera
  • Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor
  • Front: 32MP camera for selfies and video calls
  • Video: Supports 4K recording from both front and rear cameras
Battery and charging
 
The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and bypass charging support.
 
Software and durability
 
It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
Smart AI features
The Vivo Y400 Pro includes several AI features:
  • AI Transcript Assist
  • AI Superlink
  • AI Note Assist
  • Circle to Search
  • AI Live Text
  • AI Erase 2.0
  • AI Magic Move
  • AI Network Enhancement
 

Vivo Y400 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED,120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) Primary + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
  • Durability: IP65 rating
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

