Rise of Generative AI impacting people across jobs: Coursera's Shravan Goli

India’s edtech sector is also seeing a series of layoffs and valuations are under stress. How do you view this situation?

It's really changing the paradigm of skills and how skills need to be transformed at various levels. A recent University of Pennsylvania study estimates that up to 49 per cent of workers will see 50 per cent or more of their tasks exposed to Large Learning Models (LLMs, a type of AI). The imperative is much higher in terms of who it impacts. Clearly, it impacts individuals in every job. All of us need to keep retraining ourselves. Businesses are focused on retooling their systems and processes. That means they also have to reskill and redeploy their talent. There's already an existing skilled worker shortage in these emerging skills areas. They have to improve their customer offerings and increase their productivity. The technology has evolved so fast that their (organisation's) existing models are no longer going to work as they seemed to be. The governments also have to react as well to get to make sure to provide job training programs at speed and scale to keep pace with it. The universities also have to enhance their curriculum and learning experience. We recently announced Coursera Coach which is GPT enabled or AI-based learner assistant. It listens to you and is ready to help you. This is a change from passive video learning to active and personalised learning. From the educator side, (AI) can help them create content faster and better. We launched ‘Course Builder’ which is an AI or GPT-assisted course creation tool. Instead of hours, it now takes 5 minutes to create a course and launch it.