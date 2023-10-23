Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A9 series tablets: Know specs, features, more

After listing the Galaxy Tab A9 series tablets on e-commerce platforms earlier this month, Samsung on October 23 officially announced the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Both the tablets in the series would be available in select markets from today. Though these are bound to launch in India, there has been no confirmation on the pricing and availability yet. Below are the specifications and features:

Galaxy Tab A9 series: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD panel of up to 60Hz refresh rate, while the bigger Tab A9 Plus gets an 11-inch LCD panel of up to 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. The Galaxy Tab A9 supports LTE and Wi-Fi, whereas the Plus model gets 5G in addition.

Both the tablets in the Galaxy Tab A9 series sport 8MP cameras on the rear, and a 5MP front camera on the Plus model and a 2MP front camera on the vanilla model. The Galaxy Tab A9 is powered by a 5,100mAh battery, and there is a 7040 mAh battery in the A9 Plus. Both tablets support Dolby Atmos audio. The Galaxy Tab A9 is based on Android 13 operating system with OneUI interface layered on top.