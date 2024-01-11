Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces offers for Galaxy A05s budget smartphone: Details here

Samsung announces offers for Galaxy A05s budget smartphone: Details here

Samsung has announced Rs 2,000 discount the Galaxy A05s budget smartphone, which is now available starting at Rs 11,499

Samsung Galaxy A05s
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Samsung has announced a Rs 2,000 discount on the Galaxy A05s budget smartphone. Launched in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB storage, the smartphone is now available at Rs 11,499 onwards. The offer is available on Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms, and at retail stores. Below are the details

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Launch price: Rs 13,499
Price after discount: Rs 11,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Launch price: Rs 14,999
Price after discount: Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specification

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the Samsung Galaxy A05s is offered in light green, light violet and black colour variants. It sports a 6.71-inch fullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s has a 5,000 mAh battery, and supports up to 25W fast charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung said that the smartphone will receive four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades.

Display: 6.71-inch fullHD+, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
RAM: up to 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera: 13MP
Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
OS: Android 13

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Samsung schedules Galaxy A05s smartphone India launch for Oct 18: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

WEF study flags cyber inequity and AI as the key challenges for 2024

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Here's all you need to know about the sale

CES 2024: Asus joins eyewear tech race, unveils AirVision M1 smart glasses

POCO X6 series launch today at 5:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs and more

Vivo X100 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung MobilesSamsung IndiaSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story