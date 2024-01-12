Samsung brings BP, ECG monitoring features to Galaxy Watch series in India

Samsung has started rolling out blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring features on the Samsung Health Monitor app for its Galaxy Watch series. Samsung said in a press statement that its blood pressure and ECG tracking features have received regulatory clearances and certifications from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.

The newly added features are supported on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series and will roll out soon for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series through the updated Samsung Health Monitor app.

The Galaxy Watch features a Photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which can record systolic and diastolic pressure, and pulse rate. Similarly, for ECG, the above listed Watches have built-in sensors to detect the electrical signals produced by the heart each time it beats and the information is recorded on a graph. The new update for the Samsung Health Monitor app allows users to save and share ECG and blood pressure data recorded on the smartwatch.

The ECG monitoring feature is also available on the Apple Watch in India on Watch Series 4 or later. However, the blood pressure monitor is not available on any Apple Watch series.

How-to measure blood pressure on Galaxy Watch

Download the Samsung Health Monitor App on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone

Calibrate your Galaxy Watch based on the instructions on the Samsung Health Monitor app

Wear your Galaxy Watch on the same wrist as during the calibration and make sure the strap is snug, then measure your blood pressure

Review your blood pressure measurements

How-to take an ECG reading on Galaxy Watch