Samsung could launch Galaxy S25 series in January 2025: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones in January next year. According to a report by GSMArena, Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 or 23 to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. The series will likely encompass a standard Galaxy S25 , a Plus, and an Ultra model. Samsung could also launch a potential Galaxy S25 Slim model to take on Apple, reportedly developing a sleeker iPhone 17 model for next year.

Earlier this month, during its earnings call, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S25 series would debut in the "first half of next year," suggesting an early launch.

Galaxy S25 Series: What to Expect

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature slight design modifications, including slimmer bezels around the display and subtle tweaks to the camera module. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models will likely have rounded corners, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra may adopt a more boxy design.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with reports suggesting that the standard and Plus models could also feature this same chip. Although Samsung typically uses its own Exynos chips for the standard and Plus models, a shift might occur this year. Due to low yields from Samsung's semiconductor division concerning the next-generation Exynos 2,500 chip, there may not be enough units available for the Galaxy S25 launch, which could lead to all models being equipped with Qualcomm chips.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the next Galaxy S series will run on its Android 15-based OneUI 7 user interface, likely featured on the Galaxy S25 series

While the base models may not see significant changes to camera hardware, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could receive an upgrade to its ultra-wide-angle camera. The Ultra model may sport a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a substantial improvement over the current 12MP sensor. The 200MP primary sensor and telephoto cameras from the Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to remain unchanged.

Galaxy S25 Slim: What to Expect

Earlier this month, Smartprix reported that a fourth variant of the Galaxy S25 series had appeared in the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association) IMEI database, possibly indicating a Slim version. The report noted that Samsung typically adds devices to the IMEI database six to seven months before their release, suggesting this Slim model could launch later.

Details about the Galaxy S25 Slim are currently scarce. However, to achieve a slimmer design, Samsung may need to adjust the internal layout. This model may also feature a less powerful processor than the other variants, along with potential reductions in camera, battery, and display specifications.