Samsung to add Apple Intelligence-like notification summaries in OneUI 7

The new feature will reportedly be part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, providing an at-a-glance view of notifications

SDC 2024 (Picture: Samsung)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Nov 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a Notification Summary feature, similar to Apple Intelligence, for its Galaxy AI suite of tools. According to a 9To5Google report, Samsung Galaxy smartphones may soon offer a feature that summarises notifications, allowing users to view them at a glance.
 
The report indicates that this feature will be available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones already equipped with the Galaxy AI suite, as well as on upcoming flagship models. It is expected to launch as part of OneUI 7, Samsung’s user interface based on the Android 15 operating system. OneUI 7 is also expected to introduce features like homework help in gesture-driven Circle to Search tool, enhancements to Galaxy AI tools such as Sketch to Image and Live Effects, and new parental control options.
 
During its SDC 2024 developer conference, Samsung previewed OneUI 7, revealing a "brand new UX design" focused on three main goals: "Purposeful simplicity," "Signature impression," and "Emotional attachment." This suggests that the UI may undergo a redesign, incorporating features like split notifications, revamped Quick Settings, redesigned icons, and more.

Samsung’s OneUI 7 is set for release next year alongside the new Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones. However, Samsung has confirmed that a beta version of the new interface will be available "before the end of the year." Media reports suggest that the first beta of OneUI 7 will roll out to select Galaxy smartphones on November 21.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

