Now, Microsoft lets you stream select games you own over Xbox Cloud Gaming

Now, Microsoft lets you stream select games you own over Xbox Cloud Gaming

You can now stream games that you own, that are not on the Game Pass catalogue, on supported Smart TV platforms, Meta Quest headset, as well as other browser supported devices like PCs and smartphone

Image: Xbox

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream the games they own on Xbox Cloud. The company said that players can stream select cloud-playable games they own, even if they’re not included with Game Pass Ultimate, on various devices. This includes supported Smart TV platforms, Meta Quest headset, as well as other browser supported devices like PCs, smartphones and more.  
 
The feature is now available in all regions where Xbox Cloud gaming is available. The company also confirmed that this feature will be coming to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows next year.
 
 
Xbox has listed over 50 games that are available for streaming over Xbox Cloud. This includes- Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Baldur’s Gate 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022), Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Final Fantasy VI, Hogwarts Legacy, NBA 2K25, Star Wars Outlaws, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more. The company also confirmed that you can stream any version of these games that you own. For example, You can stream Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.
Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering, Ashley McKissick said, “Our library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world to bring you a diverse and expansive selection of great games across devices.”

How to stream on PC, phone, tablet, handheld, and devices with access to a web browser:
  • Navigate to https://xbox.com/play on a supported web browser like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Apple Safari.
  • Sign into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
  • Look for the “Stream your own game” section to discover games you can play right now, and others you can stream after purchasing them.
  • Connect a supported controller or gamepad and start streaming.
For steaming your games on supported smart TVs and Amazon Fire devices, you will need the Xbox app. Similarly, streaming games on supported Meta Quest devices require the Xbox Cloud Gaming app.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

