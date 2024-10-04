Business Standard
Samsung to release Android 15-based One UI 7 with 'next Galaxy' in 2025

Reportedly, Samsung at its annual developers conference confirmed that the official version of Android 15-based One UI 7 will arrive with the next Galaxy S series device in 2025

SDC 2024 (Picture: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users might have to wait longer to experience the Android 15. At its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, the South Korean technology giant announced that its Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface will not be released publicly until 2025.

According to 9to5Google, Samsung, during its opening keynote at SDC 2024, stated that the official version of One UI 7 will be released next year with the next Galaxy S series. However, the company mentioned that the new user interface, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities and a redesigned aesthetic, will be available in beta “before the end of the year.”

Google has already released the source code for Android 15 on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), allowing smartphone manufacturers to develop their own custom versions based on it. While Google is yet to release Android 15 on its Pixel smartphones, select manufacturers such as Vivo and iQOO have already begun rolling out their custom UIs based on Android 15 to select smartphones. The British consumer technology brand Nothing has also announced its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0, which will roll out later this year on eligible smartphones.

Samsung One UI 7: What to expect

According to the 9to5Google report, Samsung briefly previewed One UI 7 at its SDC 2024. The company stated that the new user interface will feature a “brand new UX design” with three major goals: “Purposeful simplicity,” “Signature impression,” and “Emotional attachment.”
With One UI 7, Samsung is expected to implement significant changes to the user interface on Samsung Galaxy devices. These changes are likely to include new icon designs, a split notification tray and Quick Settings, optimisations for the home screen and lock screen, and more. One UI 7 is also expected to introduce a notification bar similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, which will expand to provide additional details.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

