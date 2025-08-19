Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE bring upgraded ANC, Crystal Clear Call tech, AI features like live translation, and hands-free Gemini support at a lower price point

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has unveiled its latest Fan Edition (FE) wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The new model adopts the stem-style design seen across the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup and brings features such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology, but at a more affordable price point. The earbuds also integrate AI-driven functions, including live translation through Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Price and availability

In the US, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE is priced at $149.99. While Samsung has yet to reveal India pricing, it has confirmed that the new earbuds will be "progressively” available from September 5. The earbuds are available in two colours: Black and Gray.
 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Details

Samsung said the Galaxy Buds 3 FE delivers enhanced sound performance and upgraded ANC compared to its predecessor. The earbuds also feature Crystal Clear Call technology, which leverages a machine learning model to filter out background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice during calls. Thanks to the redesigned stem, microphone placement has also been optimized to improve voice pickup.

Also Read

Tech Wrap August 18

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check specs

Representative image: Samsung Display's Flex G prototype and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected

The earbuds support pinch gestures for selection and swipes for volume adjustments. They come with Galaxy ecosystem features like Auto Switch, which seamlessly shifts connections across Galaxy devices depending on usage. Additionally, when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds 3 FE can act as a live translator using the Galaxy AI Interpreter.
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE also offers hands-free access to Google Gemini with the “Hey Google” wake command. Previously limited to Pixel Buds Pro 2, the feature is said to be expanding to Samsung’s earbuds with this release. It is also expected to roll out to other Galaxy Buds 3 series models via the One UI 8 update on Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications

  • Speaker: one-way dynamic driver
  • Microphones: 3 Mics
  • ANC modes: ANC and Ambient Sound
  • Battery: 53mAh (buds), 515mAh (charging case)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, Hall, Touch, Pressure sensor
  • Durability: IP54 (only buds)

More From This Section

Honor X7c 5G

Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched: Know price, specs

Sennheiser Accentum Open

Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

POCO M7 Plus

POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Lenovo IdeaTab and Tab

Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs

New Sony ULT series speakers

Sony launches ULT series party speakers, portable speakers, more: Details

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earphones Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon