Samsung Galaxy F06 5G phone to be launched on February 12: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Galaxy F06 5G smartphone on February 12. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone in India, aimed at making the technology accessible for more users. The Galaxy F06 5G smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and will feature a unique 'Ripple Glow' finish at the back for a dynamic shimmering effect.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: What to expect

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G smartphone will support 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. In addition to enhanced connectivity, this will improve live streaming and video calling experience, while offering faster download speeds.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch display of HD+ resolution for an improved viewing experience. In the camera department, the smartphone will feature a 50MP dual-camera set-up in a newly designed rear camera module that the company calls "Camera Deco." Additionally, the smartphone will feature a sleek design, measuring 8mm at its thinnest point. Samsung said that the Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two colourways: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung will also offer several software features on the smartphone such as Knox Vault, Quick Share and Voice Focus. Samsung's Voice Focus feature is aimed at improving voice clarity during phone calls by eliminating background noise in a loud environment. Samsung has also promised four generations of software updates and four years of security updates on the Galaxy F06 5G smartphone.