Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung OneUI 7 to release on April 7: Check new features, eligible devices

Samsung OneUI 7 to release on April 7: Check new features, eligible devices

Debuted on the Galaxy S25 series, the One UI 7 packs agentic AI capabilities powered by Google Gemini. It is set to release on April 7 for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6

Samsung One UI 7 update

Samsung One UI 7 update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung had earlier announced that the One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, will be released in April for select Galaxy smartphones. Now, the South Korean electronics maker has confirmed that the official rollout will begin on April 7. The update will initially roll out to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. Notably, this will be a stable update of One UI 7 as the beta update is already available on the said devices. Samsung in a blog post said that the new update will be “bringing a bold new design for greater personalisation and control to the user experience.”
 
 
One UI 7 update: Availability
 
One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7, gradually becoming available for more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the weeks that follow. The update will first reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.
 
In the subsequent weeks, the update will also be rolled out to other eligible devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, as well as the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap March 7

Tech wrap March 7: Foldable iPhone, GTA 6 release, Realme P3 Ultra, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6: How to sign up

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series AI laptops available for pre-reserve in India

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

One UI 7 update: What’s new?
  • New design: Samsung said that the One UI 7 update comes with a simple, impactful, and emotive design, bringing a streamlined and cohesive experience to Galaxy users. As part of this, a simplified home screen and redesigned One UI widgets will be introduced.
  • Now Bar: It delivers real-time updates directly on the lock screen. According to Samsung, users will be able to access essential information with a quick swipe—without needing to unlock their phone whether they are tracking progress during a morning run or checking what’s playing on Galaxy Buds.
  • AI Select: If a user is watching a video then they can simply swipe the Edge Panel and click on the ‘AI Select’ icon to save it as a GIF file.
  • Writing Assist: It allows users to easily summarise or automatically format contents in which texts can be selected.
  • Drawing Assist: Samsung said that this feature “helps bring ideas to life with more than a single input, including combinations of text prompts and images or sketches.”
  • Audio Eraser: It will let users isolate categories of sounds and remove unwanted noise in videos which will make advanced editing accessible for all.
Notably, these features were present in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and now they will roll out to other eligible smartphones. However, there are two features available in Galaxy S25 series that have not yet made their way to the older smartphones. This includes Now Brief and Call Transcript features.
 
At the moment, it is unclear whether Samsung will roll out these features in the coming beta updates or not.

More From This Section

iOS 18

Apple improves stability, fixes bugs in iOS 18.4 dev beta 4: What's new

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will see first SSLV launch in 2027: Isro chief

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

How artificial intelligence is changing the way world builds computers

Intel, Intel Corp

Intel's new CEO plots overhaul of manufacturing and AI operations

FireSat

Google CEO Pichai thanks Musk's SpaceX for successful FireSat launch

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon