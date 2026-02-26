Samsung Galaxy S26 expands Gemini-powered Android features: What's new

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25, where it unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S26 series . At the launch, Samsung, in collaboration with Google, announced a fresh set of Android features focused on expanding Gemini-powered AI tools. These updates are rolling out with the Galaxy S26 lineup, while Google also confirmed that select features will be available on its Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models. The new additions include the ability to search for multiple on-screen items with Circle to Search, agentic capabilities in Gemini that can manage certain multi-step tasks and enhanced scam detection for phone calls.

Gemini can now automate multi-step tasks According to Google, the new automation feature is designed to let users pass certain everyday tasks, such as ordering groceries and food, to Gemini instead of switching between apps and completing them manually. However, the feature is still in its early stages, and what Gemini can currently manage is limited. Google mentioned that the beta version will initially work with select apps in the food delivery, grocery and rideshare categories. Google noted that it is “introducing early stage developer capabilities that bridge the gap between your apps and agentic apps and personalised assistants, such as Google Gemini”.

According to Google, when users activate the feature, Gemini works in the background while the phone remains fully usable. Users can send messages or check emails as the system carries out the requested task. Progress updates appear in notifications, allowing users to monitor activity in real time, step in if needed, or stop the task altogether. For now, the automation feature will only be available through the Gemini app on specific devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. At launch, it will be limited to users in the US and South Korea.

ALSO READ: DeepSeek withholds latest AI model V4 from US chipmakers including Nvidia Updated Circle to Search Google has also upgraded Circle to Search with a new “Find the Look” experience. Instead of identifying just one object, users can now circle the subject and search for multiple items at once. The tool uses the Gemini 3 AI model to recognise and segment each object, perform simultaneous searches, and compile richer results that link out to relevant information and visuals from across the web. This means users can explore everything visible in a photo, whether it is different species of fish, pieces of furniture in a room, or parts of an outfit, without having to tap or search for each item separately. In supported regions, the feature even integrates virtual try-on options directly from Circle to Search, letting users visualise how items might look on them without leaving the app.