Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / DeepSeek withholds latest AI model V4 from US chipmakers including Nvidia

DeepSeek withholds latest AI model V4 from US chipmakers including Nvidia

Ahead of its Lunar New Year release, DeepSeek denied Nvidia and AMD access to its new model, giving Chinese chipmakers, including Huawei, a weeks-long head start

Deepseek

DeepSeek is among several Chinese AI firms expected to unveil new models this month (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters SAN FRANCISCO/SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence lab whose low-cost model rattled global markets last year, has not shown US chipmakers its upcoming flagship model for performance optimisation, two sources familiar with the matter said, breaking from standard industry practice ahead of a major model update.
 
Instead, the lab, which is expected to launch its next major update, V4, granted early access to domestic suppliers, including Huawei Technologies, the sources said.
 
AI developers typically share pre-release versions of major models with leading chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices to ensure their software performs efficiently on widely used hardware. DeepSeek has previously worked closely with Nvidia's technical staff.
 
 
Nvidia, AMD left out
 
For its forthcoming model, which was expected to be released around the Lunar New Year holiday, DeepSeek did not provide access to Nvidia and AMD and gave Chinese chipmakers, including Huawei, a head start of several weeks to optimise the software for their processors, the sources said.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia's latest sales forecast fails to excite investors amid AI concerns

Asian markets

Asian shares climb on Nvidia boost; oil steady amid US-Iran tensions

Tech Wrap February 25

Tech Wrap Feb 25: Xiaomi 17 series, YouTube Premium Lite, Instagram TV app

Nvidia

Nvidia could launch laptop chips this year with Dell, Lenovo models: Report

Meta

Meta to buy AMD AI chips in $100 bn deal with option for 10% stake

 
Nvidia and AMD declined to comment. DeepSeek and Huawei did not respond to requests for comment.
 
Reuters could not immediately determine the reason for the decision.
 
"The impact to Nvidia and AMD for general data accelerators is minimal - most enterprises are not running DeepSeek, which serves as a benchmarking model more than anything else," said Ben Bajarin, CEO of research firm Creative Strategies. He added that new AI coding tools are reducing the time it takes to make software run well on hardware, "from months to weeks." The move is likely part of a broader strategy by the Chinese government "to try to keep US hardware and models disadvantaged" in China, Bajarin said.
 
The development comes as a senior Trump administration official told Reuters DeepSeek's latest AI model was trained on Nvidia's most advanced chip, Blackwell, using a cluster in mainland China, in a move that appears to violate US export controls.
 
DeepSeek may seek to remove technical indicators revealing its use of American AI chips, and plans to publicly claim that it used Huawei's chips to train its model, according to the US official.
 
DeepSeek's models have been downloaded more than 75 million times on the open-source platform Hugging Face since the company burst onto the scene in January 2025, helping fuel a wave of Chinese open-source models competing with US AI labs. Among models released in the past year, downloads for Chinese models have surpassed those from any other country on the platform.
 
The rapid rise of Chinese open-source models has intensified debate in Washington over exporting advanced US AI chips to China. US authorities last year allowed Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 chips - designed for AI inference - to resume shipments to China, even as licences for more advanced processors remain restricted. It was unclear whether DeepSeek has secured approval to purchase those US chips.
 
The H20 and MI308 chips are aimed at inference, the process of running trained AI models. Demand for the MI308 was significant, with AMD saying it generated $390 million in sales of the chip in its most recent quarter.
 
DeepSeek is among several Chinese AI firms expected to unveil new models this month. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Indian IT firms need to step up, take clients forward in AI world: Expertspremium

Instagram on Google TV devices

Soon, you can scroll Instagram reels on Google TV devices: What's new

Google Chrome

Google releases critical security patch for Chrome: Here's what it does

YouTube Premium Lite Plan update

YouTube Premium Lite gets Background Play and Downloads in India: Details

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 series to launch in India on Feb 28: Expected colours, specs

Topics : Huawei Deepseek Huawei Technologies Nvidia Advanced Micro Devices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Outlook TodayShree Ram Twistex IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate todayAndhra Pradesh Milk ContaminationIMD Weather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchIran Oil Exports