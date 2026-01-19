Monday, January 19, 2026 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Gemini app gets 'Answer now' option: What is it and how it works

Google's Gemini app gets 'Answer now' option: What is it and how it works

Google has introduced an 'Answer Now' option in the Gemini app, allowing Pro and Thinking model users to bypass longer reasoning steps and receive responses faster across Android, iOS, and the web

Gemini

Gemini

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has rolled out a new “Answer now” option in the Gemini app, giving users a way to get responses without waiting for the system’s full reasoning process to complete. The option appears next to the loading indicator when users select its Pro or Thinking models, allowing them to bypass the longer response generation step and receive an answer almost immediately. The option does not show up when using the Fast model.

How does Gemini’s “Answer Now” option work

Gemini offered the option to skip in-depth reasoning while it is set to process information through Thinking and Pro models. Now, the skip option has been replaced to Answer now, which appears next to the spinning status indicator.
 
 
When the button is tapped, Gemini displays a prompt informing users that it is skipping the in-depth thinking phase before delivering the response. Importantly, Google indicates that the answer is still generated using the model originally selected by the user, rather than switching to a faster model in the background.   ALSO READ: Now, Google lets you change your account email address: Here's how to do it
  Since the model remains the same as we selected therefore, it would be safe to assume that the response that Gemini will generate will be different from what it would have given had we used the Fast model instead.
 
The feature is now being rolled out across Android, iOS, and the web, and is available on both free and paid Gemini accounts. The report noted that the wording of “Answer Now” for iOS may still reflect the older terminology in some cases.

Also Read

Tech Wrap January 16

Tech Wrap Jan 16: Insta reel translation, MediaTek D chips, Subway Surfers

Google TranslateGemma

Google's TranslateGemma open AI models can translate text, images: Details

Tech Wrap January 15

Tech Wrap Jan 15: Gemini Personal Intelligence, BGMI, ChatGPT Translate

Gemini

Google revises Gemini 3 Thinking, Pro model limits for all users: Details

Gemini's Personal Intelligence feature

Google introduces Personal Intelligence in Gemini: What is it, how it works

Google revises Thinking and Pro model limits

Last week, Google changed how daily prompt limits worked for Pro and Thinking users. Previously, both models drew from a shared quota, meaning extensive use of one would eat into the prompt allowance of the other. This approach often led to uncertainty, particularly for users who preferred to allocate specific models to different types of tasks. 
  According to Google’s support pages, the company moved to model-specific limits instead. Under the revised system, AI Pro subscribers were given a daily cap of 300 prompts for the Thinking model and 100 prompts for the Pro model. For AI Ultra subscribers, the limits were increased to 1,500 prompts per day for the Thinking model and 500 prompts per day for the Pro model.
  ALSO READ: Google's TranslateGemma open AI models can translate text, images: Details

More From This Section

Ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: Who will see them, where they appear, more

AI, Artificial Intelligence

IT firms meander through deal-pricing complexity in era of AI agentspremium

ai, startups, artificial

Why open source is becoming a strategic imperative for Indian startupspremium

IT, Office, Information tech

Algo rhythm: Artificial intelligence is investment priority in 2026premium

ChatGPT

ChatGPT to test ads for US users as OpenAI broadens revenue model

Topics : Google Gemini AI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance