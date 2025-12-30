Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get support for satellite voice calling

As per Samsung, the Exynos Modem 5410 supports both non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and 5G in a single chip. This would allow devices to switch between terrestrial and satellite networks, enabling connectivity even in remote or off-grid locations.

Notably, Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce full satellite connectivity with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This would go beyond existing features like Emergency SOS, Find My, and Roadside Assistance. According to The Information, Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is also expected to support full satellite internet connectivity.

Will Exynos Modem 5410 require high power?

As per Android Central, Samsung is placing strong emphasis on improving power efficiency with this modem. Satellite communication typically consumes significant energy, but the company claims the new chip can maintain reliable connectivity while drawing less power.