Motorola to launch 'Signature' smartphone in India on Jan 7: What to expect

Motorola has announced the launch of its new Signature smartphone in India. The company confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the device will make its debut in the country on January 7, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has also shared an official teaser for the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, offering a first look at its design.
Motorola Signature: What to expect
Motorola has confirmed that the upcoming Signature smartphone will feature a ‘fabric’ finish. Teaser images shared by the company suggest that the phone will sport a flat display with a cut-out for the front-facing camera.
The images also indicate that the power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side of the device, while the left side appears to house an additional button. This extra key is likely to be customisable, similar to the Plus key or Action Button found on OnePlus and Apple phones.
According to a report by The Mint, the Motorola Signature may be a rebranded Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The smartphone was recently spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device is also said to come with 16GB of RAM.
The Motorola Signature is expected to run an Android 16-based Hello UI version. As reported, the smartphone could be offered in two colour options — Carbon and Martini Olive. It is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera setup, which may include a telephoto lens.