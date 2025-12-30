WhatsApp adds New Year features across chats, calls and Status: What's new

WhatsApp has rolled out limited-period New Year features across chats, calls and Status ahead of 2026. The new update includes new stickers, video call effects and animated Status layouts. WhatsApp has also highlighted existing group chat tools that can help users organise New Year plans by keeping details, decisions, and updates in one place.
WhatsApp’s New Year features
- 2026 sticker pack: WhatsApp has added a new sticker pack with 2026-themed designs that users can send in chats.
- Video call effects: Users can apply visual effects like fireworks, confetti and stars during video calls using the effects option.
- Confetti emoji reactions: Users can react to messages with the confetti emoji, which triggers a special animated effect.
- Status updates: WhatsApp is introducing animated stickers for Status posts, along with a dedicated 2026 layout for New Year updates.
WhatsApp has also highlighted several built-in tools that users can use to organise New Year plans more efficiently within group chats. This includes:
- Create and pin an event: Users can create an event in a group chat, pin it for visibility, collect RSVPs, and keep everyone updated in one place.
- Use polls for decisions: WhatsApp said that users can run polls to decide on food, drinks or activities.
- Share live location: Users can share their live location to help others reach the venue and to confirm they’ve returned home safely.
- Send voice and video notes: Users can send voice and video messages to share moments as they happen with friends who are not able to attend.