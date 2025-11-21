OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

OPPO Find X9 series, launched on November 18 in India, is now available for purchase. The company has announced discounts, exchange bonuses, and other offers for the first sale of the Find X9 series. The OPPO Find X9 series, comprising Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The base model comes in two RAM and storage variants, whereas the Pro model comes in only one configuration option.
OPPO Find X9 series: Price and availability
OPPO Find X9 Pro
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999
- Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal
- Available across: OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail outlets
OPPO Find X9
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 74,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,999
- Colour: Space Black, Titanium Grey
- Available across: OPPO e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets
OPPO Find X9 series: Offers
- Consumers purchasing either model will get OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, and a premium phone case
- Up to 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank
- Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent in partnership with Cashify and Servify
- 180-day hardware defect replacement
- 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access
- Consumers purchasing either model before November 30 will get a Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher
- Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs 649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost
- Zero down payment plans available for up to 24 months from select banks and NBFCs
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 24 months
OPPO Find X9 series: Details
The OPPO Find X9 series features fullHD+ AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,600 nits, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch screen, while the Find X9 offers a slightly smaller 6.59-inch screen. The Pro model includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto unit, supported by a 50MP front camera. The standard Find X9 houses a trio of 50MP cameras, along with a 32MP front shooter. Battery capacities differ – 7,500mAh on the Pro and 7,025mAh on the base model – though both support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phones run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface.
OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle + 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle + 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5)
- Battery: 7500mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Weight: 224 grams
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance
OPPO Find X9: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android-16 based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-808) wide-angle, 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle, 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
- Battery: 7025mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Weight: 203 grams
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 rated, SGS Drop Resistance