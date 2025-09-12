Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE goes on sale next week at ₹12,999: Specs, features

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE goes on sale next week at ₹12,999: Specs, features

Priced at Rs 12,999, the Galaxy Buds3 FE comes with enhanced active noise cancellation, a Blade design, along with Galaxy AI features that translate conversations in real-time

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the availability details and India pricing for its newly launched Galaxy Buds3 FE. Samsung said that the new wireless earbuds will be available in India starting next week, priced at Rs 12,999. The new earbuds bring Galaxy AI features, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a fresh Blade design, inspired by the more expensive Galaxy Buds 3.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE: Price and offers

The Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available starting next week. Samsung has announced the following introductory offers:
  • Benefits worth Rs 4,000 when purchased alongside select Galaxy smartphones
  • Bank cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000.
  • No-interest EMI options available up to 12 months.
 

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE: Details

The Buds3 FE has Samsung's new Blade Design. It features a matte dual-tone finish with semi-transparent accents. The company said that the design reflects the Galaxy lineup’s identity, combining simplicity with expressive details.

Equipped with a larger speaker, the earbuds are said to deliver sound with deep bass and crisp treble. According to Samsung, enhanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) minimises background noise, while the buds come with Crystal Clear Call technology that uses AI-powered voice isolation for better call quality in noisy environments. The intuitive Blade controls allow users to pinch for selection and swipe for volume adjustments. With Auto Switch, the Galaxy Buds3 FE detects audio activity and transfers the connection for continuous listening across Galaxy devices.
 
Additionally, the Galaxy Buds3 FE brings AI-driven capabilities including the Galaxy AI Interpreter app; users can translate conversations or lectures in real-time. Voice commands like “Hey Google” let users manage tasks hands-free, from checking emails to playing music. The company said that the AI integration ensures that features such as playlist control and live translation are just a word or long press away.
 
The Galaxy Buds3 FE offers smooth integration across the Galaxy ecosystem. Users can access quick settings, enjoy app-free control, and benefit from simplified device pairing. The earbuds are said to be designed to deliver reliability, style, with smart features. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE: Specifications

  • Speaker: One-way dynamic driver
  • Microphones: Triple mic system
  • ANC modes: ANC and Ambient Sound
  • Battery: 53mAh (earbuds), 515mAh (charging case)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, hall, touch, pressure sensor
  • Durability: IP54 (earbuds only)
  • Colours: Black and White

Samsung Tech News Samsung Galaxy

Sep 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

