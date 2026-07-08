Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, Google may launch Pixel 11 in August

Samsung and Google are preparing for their new hardware launches of the year. Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, where it is expected to unveil the next generation of Galaxy foldables and wearables. Meanwhile, as per The Verge, Google has reportedly started sending invitations for its Made by Google event on August 12 in New York, where the company is widely expected to launch the Pixel 11 lineup.

While Samsung has only teased a new foldable form factor, Google’s invitation reveals little more than a glimpse of a new Pixel handset.

ALSO READ: Beyond consoles: Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo chart gaming's next evolution Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect Samsung has confirmed that the event will focus on the latest additions to its Galaxy portfolio, promising new form factors and AI-powered experiences. While Samsung has not officially revealed any products, CNET reports that the company is expected to unveil three foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wider form factor, and the premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. According to the report, the standard Fold 8 could move away from Samsung’s almost square inner screen design in favour of a 7.6-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it wider and potentially better suited for watching videos and multitasking with less unused screen space. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to retain the more familiar Fold proportions while serving as the higher-end model in the lineup.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. CNET reports that the Watch Ultra 2 could receive an 800mAh battery, potentially making it the largest battery ever fitted to a Wear OS smartwatch. Another product likely to draw attention is Samsung’s Android XR smart glasses. Google first showcased the prototype alongside Samsung during Google I/O earlier this year, but details remained limited. Galaxy Unpacked is expected to reveal more about the glasses. ALSO READ: BAT-BMS issue explained: How an app exposes new cyber-physical security gap Google Made by Google 2026: What to expect Google’s Made by Google event is expected to be centred around the Pixel 11 family, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.