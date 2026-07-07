Beyond consoles: Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo chart gaming's next evolution

Our business today is not healthy, said Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in a public restructuring announcement on July 6, as Microsoft revealed sweeping changes across its gaming division.

The announcement included layoffs , management restructuring and changes to Xbox's studio portfolio. But the most significant part of Sharma's message was the acknowledgement that some of Xbox's biggest strategic bets, including Game Pass, multiplatform publishing and years of content expansion, did not grow at the pace the company expected. The admission suggested that even after assembling one of gaming's largest studio portfolios and investing billions into content, the economics of the business remain under pressure.

The timing is notable as, less than a week earlier, Sony announced that physical game disc production for all new PlayStation releases will end in January 2028, accelerating its transition towards a fully digital future. Taken together, the two developments raise a bigger question than either announcement does on its own: If Xbox is rethinking the economics of its gaming business and Sony is preparing for a future without physical games, where exactly is the gaming industry headed? ALSO READ: India's 5G performs well on speed, but falls short where AI needs it most Xbox's unusual admission For much of the last decade, Microsoft's answer to Xbox's competitive challenges was scale. Beginning in 2018, the company embarked on one of the largest acquisition drives in gaming history. It bought studios including Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment and Playground Games before moving on to far larger deals, including Bethesda parent ZeniMax Media and eventually Activision Blizzard in a transaction worth nearly $69 billion.

Microsoft's strategy was straightforward: acquire more content, grow Game Pass to shift consumers from one-time purchases to recurring revenue, expand cloud gaming and embrace multiplatform publishing. Sharma's statement suggests those bets failed to deliver the growth Xbox expected. One of the most revealing passages in the announcement was Microsoft's acknowledgement that it is now "neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio" — a remarkable statement from a company that spent years pursuing precisely that strategy. Notably, Sharma stressed that none of Xbox's publicly announced first-party games are being cancelled because of this. The broader message is that growth will not come simply from accumulating more studios and more content, and that points to a challenge facing the wider gaming industry.

The economics of gaming are becoming harder to ignore Modern gaming has become a far more expensive business than it was a decade ago. AAA game development budgets have ballooned as studios chase increasingly ambitious projects. Development cycles that once lasted two or three years now regularly stretch beyond that. Teams often consist of hundreds of developers spread across multiple countries. Marketing budgets can potentially rival those of Hollywood productions. At the same time, publishers have spent aggressively to secure future growth through acquisitions. The result is an industry where costs continue to rise even as hardware growth becomes harder to achieve.

Unlike previous generations, console makers are now competing not just against each other, but against mobile gaming, social media, streaming platforms and countless other forms of digital entertainment. That reality has forced gaming companies to ask a difficult question: If the traditional console model is becoming more expensive, what comes next? ALSO READ: BAT-BMS issue explained: How an app exposes new cyber-physical security gap Why owning more studios is no longer enough For years, the gaming industry's playbook revolved around exclusivity. Exclusive games sold consoles. Consoles created ecosystems. Ecosystems generated software sales. That formula helped define the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation. Today, however, publishers increasingly care less about where people play and more about ensuring they play their games somewhere.

The economics are easy to understand. When development costs rise, limiting a game to a single platform can mean leaving millions of potential customers on the table. That is one reason why Xbox has increasingly published games beyond its own ecosystem. Sony, meanwhile, has steadily expanded its presence across platforms, bringing previously exclusive PlayStation titles to a broader audience. Even Sharma's restructuring announcement hints at this changing mindset. The Xbox chief noted that Mojang and King — the companies behind Minecraft and Candy Crush — will now report directly to her because they represent some of Xbox's largest businesses by monthly active players. That is significant because neither franchise depends on Xbox hardware.

Minecraft thrives across consoles, PCs and mobile devices, while Candy Crush is primarily a mobile game. Their value comes from audience reach rather than platform exclusivity, a shift that also helps explain the growing importance of subscription services. Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are designed to create ongoing relationships with players and generate recurring revenue, but Xbox's latest admission suggests subscriptions alone have not been enough to offset broader pressures within the business. Increasingly, gaming companies appear to be building ecosystems that combine hardware, software, services and digital marketplaces into a single experience. That is where Sony's latest move becomes particularly interesting.

Sony is preparing for a world beyond physical games In an announcement published on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that physical disc production for all new PlayStation releases will end in January 2028. The decision reflects a broader shift that has been underway across entertainment for years. Physical media once sat at the heart of gaming's business model, allowing players to build collections, resell games and maintain a sense of ownership while retailers played a central role in distribution. Digital distribution eliminates manufacturing and logistics costs, allows publishers to sell directly to consumers and keeps players within an ecosystem built around updates, subscriptions and online services.

For Sony, the move is not simply about removing discs. It is about aligning PlayStation with a future where digital ecosystems generate a growing share of value. But that transition also raises an uncomfortable question for consumers. If everything is digital, do you really own what you buy? One of the biggest differences between physical and digital media is ownership. Unlike discs, which can be stored, lent or resold, digital purchases often provide access rights tied to a platform ecosystem rather than ownership of a tangible product. According to Ars Technica, Sony informed PlayStation customers in the United Kingdom that hundreds of previously purchased StudioCanal movies and television shows could be removed from their libraries because of licensing changes. While the issue involved video content rather than games, it served as a reminder that digital purchases often depend on agreements between content owners and platform operators.

What happens when gaming becomes a service If physical games are disappearing and subscriptions are becoming more important, the next logical question is whether hardware itself becomes less essential. Cloud gaming is one potential answer. Services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming already allow players to stream games without relying entirely on local hardware. Sony has also invested in cloud-based gaming technologies through PlayStation. The technology still faces challenges around latency, infrastructure and internet quality. Yet cloud gaming points towards a future where access matters more than ownership and where services matter more than devices. That does not mean consoles are disappearing any time soon, though. High-performance gaming hardware still offers advantages that cloud services cannot consistently replicate.

However, the direction of travel is becoming increasingly clear. Gaming companies want their content and services to reach users wherever they are, whether that is on a console, PC, smartphone or smart television. Interestingly, one company recognised that principle long before the current debate emerged. ALSO READ: Beyond Earth: Why tech companies want to establish AI data centres in space Nintendo's bet on characters over consoles While Microsoft and Sony are rethinking distribution and business models, Nintendo has spent years expanding the reach of its intellectual property beyond dedicated gaming hardware. According to comments from Nintendo's recent investor Q&A reported by ScreenRant, Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto said the company realised there was a limit to the number of people its consoles could reach, but not to the number of people its characters could reach through films, mobile devices and other media.

That insight helps explain Nintendo's growing push into films, theme parks, mobile experiences and licensing partnerships. The success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie demonstrated that Nintendo's biggest franchises can thrive well beyond traditional gaming platforms. A live-action Legend of Zelda film is also said to be in development. While Microsoft's answer to industry change is services and Sony's answer is digital ecosystems, Nintendo's answer is intellectual property. The objective, however, is remarkably similar: reach audiences wherever they are rather than relying exclusively on hardware sales. The future may not belong to the box under your television The biggest takeaway from Xbox's restructuring and Sony's digital push is not that consoles are disappearing. It is that consoles are no longer the centre of the business in the way they once were.

For decades, success in gaming was largely measured by how many boxes a company could place under consumers' televisions. Today, the industry's biggest companies increasingly measure success through audience reach, subscription revenue, ecosystem engagement and the strength of their intellectual property. Xbox's admission that Game Pass and content expansion did not grow as expected reflects the growing difficulty of relying on old assumptions. Sony's decision to phase out physical game discs reflects confidence in a future built around digital distribution. Nintendo's expansion beyond games shows how valuable gaming franchises can become when they evolve into broader entertainment brands.