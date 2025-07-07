Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch 8 series alongside the Z series foldable devices on July 9 at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. While the foldables will take centre stage, the Watch 8 series is expected to bring major improvements over the current generation models – according to the alleged specifications that have appeared on the web ahead of the launch. Here is what consumers can expect from the next generation of Galaxy watches.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, where, and timing
- Date: July 9, 2025
- Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Time: 7:30 pm (IST). Livestream will be available on Samsung India website and on Samsung official channel on YouTube
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: What to expect
According to a report by Dealabs, a French, community-driven platform focused on sharing deals and discounts, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup will carry the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra. All these will boast some noteworthy hardware upgrades. While all three models are expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos W1000 chipset, storage capacity might differ across variants. The standard Galaxy Watch 8 will offer 32GB of onboard storage, whereas the higher-end Classic and Ultra models will come with 64GB.
The Dealabs report also shares detailed specifications for the entire series and highlights differences in design and materials. The Galaxy Watch 8, available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, will likely feature a silicone sport band. The Watch 8 Classic is expected to ship with a “Premium Hybrid Strap,” which blends leather and rubber-like materials for a more refined yet functional feel. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra (2025) will reportedly retain its rugged “Extreme Sport Bracelet,” similar to last year’s model but with a refreshed color.
Another point highlighted in Dealabs report was that LTE connectivity will be available on all variants of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, while the Watch 8 Classic may not support LTE across every model. Additionally, the price for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series might be higher than its predecessor.
Additionally, Samsung has announced new health tracking features in the One UI 8 update which is expected to reach the upcoming Watch 8 series first, and then later followed by previous generation smartwatches. Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch adds bedtime guidance for sleep consistency, vascular load to monitor heart stress during sleep, a running coach for tailored fitness plans, and an antioxidant index to track healthy ageing through diet. ALSO READ: Huawei launches Watch Fit 4 series smartwatches in India: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 47 mm
- Dimensions: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm
- Weight: 60.5 g
- Materials: Titanium frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 1.47-inch (480×480), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 590 mAh
- Memory: 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Extreme sport strap (S/M/L)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 46 mm
- Dimensions: 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm
- Weight: 63.5 g
- Materials: Stainless steel frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 1.34-inch (438×438), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 445 mAh
- Memory: 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Premium hybrid strap (S/M/L)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 40 mm / 44 mm
- Dimensions: 40 mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm ; 44 mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm
- Weight: 40 mm: 30 g ; 44 mm: 34 g
- Materials: Aluminum Armor frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 40 mm: 1.34-inch (438×438) ; 44 mm: 1.47-inch (480×480), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 40 mm: 325 mAh ; 44 mm: 435 mAh
- Memory and storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Silicone sports strap (S/M)