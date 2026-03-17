Samsung may launch 'Galaxy Glasses' in 2026 to rival Ray-Ban Meta: Details

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in the coming months. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing SamMobile, the device is expected to be called “Galaxy Glasses” and is internally codenamed EB-O200. Samsung’s smart glasses are expected to rival Ray-Ban Meta glasses with similar specifications. The report also suggested that Samsung may introduce a sunglasses-style variant alongside the standard model.

Samsung smart glasses: What to expect

According to the report citing SamMobile, the Galaxy Glasses could pack a 245mAh battery, placing it close to the 248mAh unit used in Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. The capacity reportedly suggests the presence of a display, especially since non-display smart glasses typically use smaller batteries of around 150mAh.

Samsung had previously confirmed that its AI-powered glasses will be based on Google’s Android XR platform, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset. Additionally, the glasses will run Qualcomm chips. ALSO READ: Apple classifies two more iPhones as 'obsolete' products: Check models here Samsung had also confirmed its partnerships with fashion eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, suggesting that some Galaxy Glasses styles could be developed in collaboration with these companies. Samsung executive Jay Kim had earlier confirmed several features of the upcoming glasses in an interview with CNBC: Eye-level camera placement: According to the previous report, Kim confirmed that Samsung’s smart glasses may feature a camera positioned at eye level. This would allow users to capture photos and videos from their natural point of view, similar to how they see things.

AI that understands what you see: Kim reportedly said the AI will be able to understand “where you’re looking at.” This means the system could analyse objects or scenes in front of the user and provide relevant information in real time. Samsung has already confirmed that the glasses will use Gemini AI for such tasks. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check Price Smartphone-linked processing: The executive also noted that the glasses will connect to a smartphone. This suggests most of the processing could happen on the phone, not the glasses. The visual data captured by the glasses may be sent to the smartphone, where AI processes it and delivers contextual responses.