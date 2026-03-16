OPPO to unveil Find N6 foldable smartphone on March 17: What to expect

OPPO is set to launch its next foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N6, in China on March 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch date of the device in its home market and has teased a global launch without announcing its date.

OPPO has not introduced a book-style foldable smartphone in India so far. In the Indian market, the company has only released two generations of its clamshell-style “Flip” foldables, while its book-style foldables have remained limited to other regions. It should be noted thathas not introduced a book-style foldable smartphone in India so far. In the Indian market, the company has only released two generations of its clamshell-style “Flip” foldables, while its book-style foldables have remained limited to other regions.

According to OPPO’s China website, the upcoming Find N6 will feature a book-style foldable design and will be offered in three colour options: Golden Orange, Original Titanium and Deep Black. OPPO China’s pre-order page also indicates that the smartphone will be available in three configurations — 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB — with satellite connectivity supported on the top-end variant.

Similar to its predecessor, the device will also include a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. ALSO READ: POCO is set to launch X8 Pro series in India on March 17: What to expect OPPO Find N6 foldable smartphone: What do we know OPPO has revealed that the upcoming foldable will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and will boast a 200MP LED rear camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. According to a report by GSMArena, the main camera is expected to be complemented by a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. It may boast a 6,000mAh battery while sporting an 8.12-inch inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen.

OPPO unveiled key engineering details about its upcoming Find N6 foldable smartphone in press releases, highlighting a redesigned hinge and display system aimed at significantly reducing the crease on the foldable screen. The device will feature what the company calls a “Zero-Feel Crease”, achieved through a new second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge paired with a redesigned flexible display structure. The hinge uses an industry-first 3D liquid printing process to smooth microscopic irregularities on the hinge surface. According to OPPO, ultra-precise laser scanning and high-resolution 3D printing are used to fill tiny gaps in the hinge structure, reducing height variance from 0.2mm to 0.05mm. The hinge also features a wider waterdrop folding design and a new pivot system that increases support force, helping reduce mechanical stress on the display during folding and unfolding.

The Find N6 will also use a new Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass designed to maintain screen flatness over long-term use. OPPO says the material is 50 per cent thicker than conventional ultra-thin glass and offers significantly improved deformation resistance and shape recovery. Combined with the new hinge, the display is claimed to maintain its structure even after extensive folding cycles. The device is also built using materials such as grade-5 titanium alloy, ultra-high-strength steel and aerospace-grade aluminium, while the outer display uses Nanocrystal Glass for improved drop resistance, and the device carries IP56, IP58 and IP59 water resistance ratings. ALSO READ: JBL launches 'Grip' portable Bluetooth speaker with AI Sound Boost: Details

OPPO has also revealed new AI-driven productivity features for the upcoming Find N6 foldable smartphone, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud. The device will introduce the OPPO AI Pen, an upgraded stylus designed to enhance note-taking, organisation and creative workflows on the foldable display. It remains unclear whether it will be bundled with the smartphone or sold separately. The AI Pen will support features such as AI Chart and AI Image, powered by Google’s AI technologies. With AI Chart, users can circle handwritten notes using the stylus to automatically convert them into clean, editable digital tables. The AI Image feature, meanwhile, can transform simple sketches or doodles into refined artwork in different visual styles based on user prompts.