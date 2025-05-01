Samsung offers Galaxy S24 Ultra at Rs 84,999: Check deals on other models

The announcement comes just a day after Samsung introduced discounts on select Galaxy A, M and F-series smartphones on April 30. Below are the details of the latest offers.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Launched at Rs 1,29,999, now available at Rs 84,999

Galaxy S24: Launched at Rs 74,999, now available at Rs 44,999

Galaxy S24 FE: Launched at Rs 59,999, now available at Rs 34,999

These discounts apply only to Samsung’s 2024 flagship smartphones and not to the newer Galaxy S25 series, launched this year. However, core artificial intelligence features introduced with the S25 series are now available on the S24 line-up via the One UI 7 software update.

The Galaxy S24 series now supports features such as:

Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Generative Edit, Language Interpretation, Browsing Assist, Chat Assist, Generative Wallpaper, and more.

Ongoing deals on Galaxy A, M and F-series smartphones

Galaxy A-series

Galaxy A35: From Rs 33,999 to Rs 19,999

Galaxy A55 5G: From Rs 42,999 to Rs 26,999

Galaxy F-series

Galaxy F16 5G: From Rs 15,999 to Rs 10,749

Galaxy F06 5G: From Rs 12,999 to Rs 8,199

Galaxy M-series