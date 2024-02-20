Samsung Galaxy S24 review: This compact smartphone punches above its weight

Samsung has consolidated its position in the premium smartphone sector through a diverse product lineup tailored to meet varied consumer preferences. Leading the charge is the foldable Galaxy Z Fold series, complemented by the feature-rich Ultra model within the Galaxy S series, which incorporates Generative AI, SPen functionality, and DeX capabilities. While these devices excel in their respective domains, they are often criticised for their substantial weight and bulkiness. This is where the Galaxy S24, the base model in the Galaxy S series, comes into play.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S24 caters to individuals seeking cutting-edge technology without compromising on sleekness and portability, qualities not typically associated with premium flagship smartphones. With a slim profile of 7.6mm and a lightweight build of 167g, the device offers a compact yet robust construction, featuring an aluminium enclosure and Gorilla Glass protection for both the display and back panel. Furthermore, it boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with support for wireless charging.

Display





Despite its compact size, the Galaxy S24 boasts a sizable 6.2-inch display, utilising a fullHD+ AMOLED panel flanked by thin, symmetrical bezels. The display incorporates adaptive refresh rate technology (ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz) to ensure a smooth user experience without compromising battery life. Additionally, similar to its higher-tier counterparts, the base model features Samsung’s Vision Booster technology, enhancing sunlight legibility while preserving colour accuracy. Although the display may exhibit some reflectiveness, this is a common trait among smartphones in this segment.

Audio

Equipped with a stereo speaker setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, the Samsung Galaxy S24 delivers clear and loud audio, albeit lacking in depth. Consequently, while suitable for tasks such as calls, conferences, and gaming, the speakers may leave users desiring richer audio reproduction for music and video playback. Notably, the absence of a 3.5mm audio jack precludes wired audio output.

Camera

The Galaxy S24 features a triple-camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor offering a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor. On the front, a 12MP camera sensor is provided. While the camera setup remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, it benefits from improved imaging algorithms and additional features.





The main camera delivers consistent results across various lighting conditions, now offering 50MP capture in default photo mode for enhanced detail. The ultra-wide-angle sensor provides expansive shots with colour symmetry, albeit lacking autofocus. The telephoto sensor enables 3x optical zoom, suitable for portraits and close-ups under favourable lighting. The front camera performs well for both photos and videos, although its narrow field of view limits group shots.

In addition to these core features, the Galaxy S24 offers a range of value-added functionalities, including 4K 120fps slow-motion videos, Expert RAW mode, 8K 30fps video recording, and AI-powered editing capabilities through the Gallery app. The inclusion of Studio for video editing further enhances the device's creative capabilities.

Software

Running on the Android 14 operating system with OneUI 6.1, the Galaxy S24 delivers a user experience akin to its higher-tier counterparts. While third-party app availability is limited, Samsung provides an array of proprietary apps, although their utility may vary among users. The interface offers extensive personalisation options, augmenting standard Android features with additional customisation possibilities. Moreover, the integration of AI features enhances communication, imaging, and productivity aspects, promising a seamless user experience. You can read more about the AI features in the Galaxy S24 Ultra review here . Lastly, Samsung has promised seven years of OS and security update for the Galaxy S24 series.

Performance

Powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset, the Galaxy S24 offers flagship-grade performance, although it falls short of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the Exynos processor delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks, prolonged usage of resource-intensive applications may result in occasional slowdowns. Additionally, the standard 8GB of RAM may be considered modest for a premium smartphone, potentially impacting multitasking capabilities.

Battery and Charging

With a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 provides sufficient on-battery time for typical daily use. Heavy usage, such as 4K video recording and gaming, may expedite battery drainage, although moderate usage should yield satisfactory results. Charging capabilities include support for 25W charging, albeit at a slower rate compared to some competitors. Notably, the absence of a charging adapter in the box is offset by wireless charging and wireless powershare functionality.

Verdict

With a starting price of Rs 79,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a compelling entry point into the Samsung premium smartphones. Boasting a compact form factor, advanced camera system, vibrant display, and innovative features such as Galaxy AI and DeX computing, the device caters to discerning consumers seeking a blend of performance and convenience. While not without its flaws, the Galaxy S24's strengths outweigh its limitations, making it a worthy contender in its price range.