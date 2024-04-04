Samsung opens Galaxy M15 5G pre-bookings on Amazon ahead of April 8 launch

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy M55 5G smartphones in India on April 8. Ahead of the launch, the Indian arm of the South Korean electronics maker has opened the pre-booking for the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Pre-book details and offers

Customers can now pre-book the Galaxy M15 5G by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on Amazon India. On the Galaxy M15 5G pre-book orders, Samsung is offering its 25W travel adaptor – worth Rs 1,699 – at a discounted price of Rs 299. Moreover, customers who pre-book the Galaxy M15 5G can avail a three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution. It will be a display panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Imaging will be covered by a 50MP-based triple-camera setup on the back. The Galaxy M15 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 6,000mAh battery

OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14

Weight: 217g

Thickness: 9.3mm

Samsung Galaxy M-series launch on April 8

Galaxy M55 5G will join the Galaxy M15 5G on April 8. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip and will be offered in Light Green and Denim Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with 1000 nits peak brightness level. The smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.