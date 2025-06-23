Tech Wrap June 23: OPPO K13x, Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, Perplexity AI on X

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched the K13x 5G smartphone in India, starting at Rs 11,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a 6000mAh battery, and several AI-based tools to simplify tasks and enhance creative workflows.

Meta has partnered with an American company Oakley, which is a subsidiary of Luxottica, to come up with a new range of smart glasses targeted at athletes or consumers who are looking for rugged smart glasses. As per Meta, the Oakley Meta Glasses offer significantly improved battery life compared to the Meta Ray-Bans, delivering up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. Video recording capabilities have also been enhanced, with resolution increasing from 1080p to 3K for clearer, more detailed footage.

Perplexity adds video generation feature to its AI chatbot on X Perplexity has introduced a new feature to its chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), which allows users to create short, AI-generated videos with sound. The feature works by simply tagging @AskPerplexity in a post and adding a short prompt. Users receive an eight-second video clip that includes creative visuals, background music and dialogue. The new feature has led to more user activity, with people trying out how creative the AI can be. Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1 Nothing has officially confirmed that its maiden over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, will launch in India on July 1, in sync with the global release. The confirmation came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by co-founder Akis Evangelidis, who stated, “Headphone (1) will be launched in India at the same time as global.”

Now, WhatsApp lets you generate chat wallpapers using Meta AI WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to generate AI-powered custom wallpapers for their chats using Meta AI. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is part of the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android and will be available to more users in the coming weeks. iOS 26 may allow 3rd-party apps to use Wi-Fi for local data sharing Apple is reportedly preparing to open up a new local connectivity option for third-party apps with the release of iOS 26. According to iHelp BR, a Brazilian publication focused on Apple technologies, a new feature called Wi-Fi Aware will enable apps to discover and connect to nearby devices over Wi-Fi, even without an internet connection or shared Wi-Fi network.

Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X200 FE smartphone in Taiwan, with a global release expected soon. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone brings IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and includes several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed imaging features through a triple camera set-up co-engineered with Zeiss. Apple's Liquid Glass design could be first step towards an all-glass iPhone Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the iPhone, aiming to release a mostly glass model in time for the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027. According to a report by MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may start making gradual changes as early as next year, beginning with a smaller Dynamic Island on 2026 iPhone models. These changes would align with the company’s broader visual shift, hinted at through the recently announced “Liquid Glass” design language, which debuted with iOS 26 and other platform updates.

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround A newly introduced Microsoft’s Family Safety tool is causing Google Chrome to crash on Windows, leaving users frustrated for more than two weeks. As reported by The Verge, the issue began in early June and either prevents Chrome from opening or causes it to crash immediately after launching. Apple eyes Perplexity acquisition? What's at stake for Google, Samsung Apple is reportedly exploring a potential acquisition of Perplexity AI, the US-based AI start-up. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple executives, including mergers and acquisitions head Adrian Perica, services chief Eddy Cue, and key decision-makers in AI, have held internal discussions about making a bid for the company.

Alcatel V3 Ultra review: Kindle disguised as smartphone, decent performance Overall, the Alcatel V3 Ultra is a smartphone that one should get if they are a fan of reading. If someone’s an avid reader and they are looking for a smartphone in the budget segment that can also handle some multimedia experience, then this will be the right option for them. If someone’s looking for a good battery life, then too Alcatel V3 Ultra can be a good option, however, only if they are willing to compromise on the colours of the display. AI will reshape jobs but first cause 'a ton of disruption': LinkedIn CEO