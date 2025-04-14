Monday, April 14, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google may integrate Circle to Search into Gemini's screen-sharing feature

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Google appears to be developing a new feature for its Gemini AI assistant, called “Circle Screen.” This ability is expected to work similarly to the current Circle to Search feature but will instead send queries to Gemini rather than Google Search, improving the assistant’s visual search abilities.
 
In a recent post on the social media platform Instagram, Google showed Gemini’s screen-sharing functionality. In the clip, a new floating button labelled “Circle Screen (DF)” appears just below the existing “Share Screen” option. As there is currently no feature officially named "Circle Screen," it’s likely that this tool is still being tested internally.
 
Google Gemini Circle Screen: What to expect
 
According to a report by Android Authority, the “Circle Screen” feature would allow users to circle a specific area of their screen to give Gemini more context for processing a prompt. This functionality could enable more exact and relevant responses, especially when the user is referring to a particular object or part of the screen, rather than the entire display.
 
While the existing Circle to Search lets users search for screen elements via Google Search, the Circle Screen will likely aim to bring that interaction into the Gemini AI ecosystem—offering AI-powered responses instead of traditional web search results. It will also differ from the current “Ask about screen” feature, which shares a full-screen screenshot with Gemini. By isolating the target area, Circle Screen could not only improve result accuracy but also offer better privacy by avoiding unnecessary data collection.
The teaser video includes a “DF” label on the new feature button. This reportedly stands for Dogfood, a term used to describe internal testing by a company before public release. This suggests that Google employees or some beta testers may already be experimenting with the feature, with a wider introduction expected later.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

