Netflix test AI search powered by OpenAI for natural language-based queries

Netflix has reportedly begun testing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search feature aimed at helping users discover shows and movies beyond traditional title or genre-based queries. As reported by Bloomberg, the streaming giant is experimenting with the tool in Australia and New Zealand, allowing a limited group of users to try out the feature.

Powered by OpenAI, the new search function is designed to understand natural language inputs, enabling users to find content based on specific moods, themes, or detailed descriptions. For example, a user typing in “something sad” might be shown emotional dramas, while someone searching for “funny and fast-paced” could be recommended comedies or action-packed shows. This marks a shift from the standard search options like show names, actors, or predefined categories, making the user experience more intuitive and personalised.

Netflix already leverages AI in several of its personalisation features, such as suggesting content based on individual viewing habits. This latest move reportedly signals the company’s continued interest in deepening its use of AI to enhance both content discovery and engagement.

Currently, the feature is available only on iOS devices in select regions. While Netflix often rolls out new features on Android first, this trial appears to be taking a different route. Reports suggest the company plans to extend testing to additional markets, potentially including the United States, though no official timeline has been confirmed. The success of these early trials could shape how future search tools evolve across streaming platforms.