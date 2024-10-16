Samsung Galaxy Ring goes on sale in India: Check price, offers and features

Samsung’s new ristyle wearable, the Galaxy Ring , is now available in India. Launched alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable devices in July, the Galaxy Ring has been available for pre-reservation in India since October 14. The Galaxy Ring brings notable health monitoring sensors and fitness tracking capabilities to a smaller, more lightweight form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in nine different sizes, ranging from Size 5 to Size 13. The smallest size weighs 2.3g, while the largest Size 13 weighs 3g. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring is available in three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Price, availability, and offers

The Galaxy Ring starts at Rs 38,999 and is available on Samsung’s official website, select retail stores, and on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung also stated that customers who are unsure about their ring size can obtain a sizing kit to verify the fit before purchasing the Galaxy Ring.

More From This Section

As part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a 25W travel adapter at no additional cost to customers who purchase the Galaxy Ring until October 18. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 24 months on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Details

Samsung noted that the Galaxy Ring features a distinct concave design with durable construction. Made from Grade 5 titanium, the Galaxy Ring comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 100 metres with a 10ATM rating. Samsung claims a battery life of seven days for the Galaxy Ring, which comes with a clamshell-style charging case featuring LED lighting to indicate charging status.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Ring with Galaxy AI for generating detailed health reports that focus on various health metrics. This feature, referred to as “Health AI,” utilises all available health-related data to offer personalised recommendations and tips. All this data and insights are accessible on the Samsung Health app, which the company stated does not require a subscription.

With Health AI, the Galaxy Ring offers additional metrics like the Energy Score, based on users’ current physical state. This score is calculated by evaluating various health metrics collected by the ring, such as sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability. Samsung also mentioned that users can pair the Galaxy Ring with a Galaxy Watch, which can enhance the accuracy of health and wellness tracking.