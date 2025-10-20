Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Samsung is set to unveil its Project Moohan-based Galaxy XR headset on October 21, likely with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2, 4K micro-OLED displays, and AI integration

Samsung Project Moohan
Samsung Project Moohan
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is set to launch its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan on October 21 (October 22 for the Indian region) at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event. Earlier, the South Korean consumer electronics maker released an invite for the event, noting that the upcoming device, expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”
 
This comes soon after Apple unveiled a new version of the Vision Pro, powered by the M5 chip, earlier on October 15.

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event: When and how to watch

  • Date: October 21 (October 22 for India)
  • Time: 10 pm ET (07:30 am IST)
  • Livestream: Samsung’s official YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, supporting up to 4.3K resolution per eye. It is expected to feature 4K micro-OLED panels with a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, delivering a total of 29 million pixels across both displays—surpassing Apple’s Vision Pro, which has about 23 million pixels.
 
The Galaxy XR is said to include multiple front-and-bottom-facing sensors, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, allowing users to interact using gaze and hand gestures, complemented by voice commands. A built-in depth sensor will reportedly improve spatial awareness and enhance real-world interactions.
 
The headset will reportedly weigh around 545 grams, making it lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro, which weighs between 600–800 grams depending on the model. The Galaxy XR may feature a head strap with an adjustable dial for a more secure and comfortable fit.
 
In terms of battery life, the device may last up to two hours of general use and about two and a half hours during video playback. Following Apple’s design, Samsung may include a detachable external battery for extended sessions.
 
A leaked screenshot shared by Android Headlines shows the Galaxy XR’s user interface, featuring apps such as Samsung Camera, Gallery, Browser, Google Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix, indicating strong third-party app support. The headset is expected to run on Google’s Android XR platform and integrate Gemini AI for smart navigation, contextual guidance, and real-time information access.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Expected specifications

  • Display: 4K micro-OLED panels, 4.3K resolution per eye, 4,023 PPI pixel density, 29 million combined pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2
  • Operating system: Android XR
  • Weight: 545 grams

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event livestream

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

African languages for AI: The project that's gathering a huge new dataset

Apple's iPhone Air sold out within minutes of its launch in China

Tech Wrap Oct 17: OPPO Find X9 series, Copilot in Windows 11, iQOO 15

iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6

Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxyAndroidTechnology

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story