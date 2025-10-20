Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Samsung is set to launch its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan on October 21 (October 22 for the Indian region) at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event. Earlier, the South Korean consumer electronics maker released an invite for the event, noting that the upcoming device, expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”

This comes soon after Apple unveiled a new version of the Vision Pro, powered by the M5 chip, earlier on October 15.

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event: When and how to watch

Date: October 21 (October 22 for India)

Time: 10 pm ET (07:30 am IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s official YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect According to a report from Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, supporting up to 4.3K resolution per eye. It is expected to feature 4K micro-OLED panels with a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, delivering a total of 29 million pixels across both displays—surpassing Apple’s Vision Pro, which has about 23 million pixels. The Galaxy XR is said to include multiple front-and-bottom-facing sensors, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, allowing users to interact using gaze and hand gestures, complemented by voice commands. A built-in depth sensor will reportedly improve spatial awareness and enhance real-world interactions.

The headset will reportedly weigh around 545 grams, making it lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro, which weighs between 600–800 grams depending on the model. The Galaxy XR may feature a head strap with an adjustable dial for a more secure and comfortable fit. In terms of battery life, the device may last up to two hours of general use and about two and a half hours during video playback. Following Apple’s design, Samsung may include a detachable external battery for extended sessions. A leaked screenshot shared by Android Headlines shows the Galaxy XR’s user interface, featuring apps such as Samsung Camera, Gallery, Browser, Google Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix, indicating strong third-party app support. The headset is expected to run on Google’s Android XR platform and integrate Gemini AI for smart navigation, contextual guidance, and real-time information access.