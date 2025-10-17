Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28

OPPO Find X9 series coming to India, global launch set for October 28

OPPO has unveiled the Find X9 series in China and confirmed global launch for October 28. The flagship smartphone series is coming to India in November, confirmed OPPO at IMC 2025

OPPO Find X9 series India launch specs

OPPO Find X9 series launch Date in India

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO launched the Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and X9 Pro, in China on October 16. Soon after, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed its flagship smartphone series’ global launch for October 28. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch, too, without specifying the date. However, at the India Mobile Congress 2025 earlier this month, the company shared that the Find X9 series will launch in India in November.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: What to expect

The OPPO Find X9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch display flanked by 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. OPPO confirmed that the Find X9 Pro will feature a Hasselblad Master Camera System, powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s in-house computational photography solution. Akin to its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant will also sport a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera on the back. OPPO has claimed that this telephoto camera will deliver unparalleled detail and clarity in zoom shots.
 
 
Apart from the telephoto lens, not much has been revealed about the rear camera of the Find X9 Pro’s Indian variant. For context, the Chinese variant boasts a 50MP wide-angle camera, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 200MP telephoto camera on the back. As for the front camera, the Find X9 Pro in China sports a 50MP front camera. 
 
For videography, OPPO has stated that the Find X9 Pro will support recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision. It will boast LOG recording with ACES support. 
 
The OPPO Find X9 Pro will be powered by a 7,500mAh silicon carbon battery, which it claims deliver up to two days of battery life upon average usage. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface and the company has confirmed that the phone will arrive in India in two colour options: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. 

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Confirmed specifications for India

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 1.15mm bezels
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • OS: ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 200MP telephoto
  • Battery: 7500mAh

OPPO Find X9: What to expect

The OPPO Find X9 sports a compact 6.59-inch screen, surrounded by 1.15mm bezels from all sides. Akin to the Pro model, the Find X9 will also boast a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine.
 
The OPPO Find X9 will also support recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision and LOG recording with ACES support. Apart from that, OPPO has not revealed any more details or the specifications for the camera of the upcoming Indian version of Find X9. However, the Find X9 in China sports a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the Chinese version features a 32MP front camera. 
 
The OPPO Find X9 in India will be powered by a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery and run on ColorOS 16. OPPO Find X9 will be released in India in two colour options: Titanium Grey, and Space Black. OPPO has stated that further information about both smartphones will be revealed in the coming weeks.

OPPO Find X9: Confirmed specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 1.15mm bezels
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Camera: Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by LUMO Image Engine
  • Battery: 7025mAh

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

