OPPO launched the Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and X9 Pro, in China on October 16. Soon after, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed its flagship smartphone series’ global launch for October 28. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch, too, without specifying the date. However, at the India Mobile Congress 2025 earlier this month, the company shared that the Find X9 series will launch in India in November.

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 users, irrespective of whether they have a Copilot Plus PC or not, will be able to turn their PC into an AI PC. The US technology company has introduced voice and visual capabilities alongside tools that allow the AI assistant to perform tasks on behalf of users, even on regular Windows 11 PCs, calling it a step for AI to become an operating system.

iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6 iQOO has confirmed the November launch of its next-generation flagship in India. According to the Chinese smartphone brand, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on the company’s Android 16-powered OriginOS 6, which was launched recently. The iQOO website in China confirms that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery. OnePlus releases Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 OnePlus has launched its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, featuring a redesigned interface, smoother animations, wider customisation options, and new AI-powered capabilities. The update also marks a deeper collaboration with Google, integrating Gemini AI into the Plus Mind hub. Alongside this, OnePlus has strengthened cross-device connectivity through enhanced O+ Connect support and improved compatibility with Apple accessories.

Meta to retire Messenger app for Windows, Mac on December 15 Meta is discontinuing its stand-alone Messenger desktop apps for Windows and macOS on December 15, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. After this date, users will no longer be able to log into the Messenger desktop apps and will instead be redirected to the Facebook website to continue conversations. OriginOS 6 set to arrive on these Vivo, iQOO smartphones from November 2025 Chinese electronics maker Vivo and iQOO have announced the rollout schedule for their Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The OriginOS 6 rollout is set to begin early November, with devices like the Vivo X Fold 5, X200 Pro, V60, and iQOO 13 smartphones being the first in line to receive this update. Notably, the arrival of OriginOS 6 marks the end of the FunTouch OS era, which Vivo and iQOO used to offer in their smartphones in India till now, as OriginOS was limited to China.

Apple prepares MacBook Pro with OLED touchscreen, punch-hole camera Apple is reportedly working on next-generation MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, which will likely mark a major shift from the company’s long-standing position against touch-enabled Macs. According to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple plans to debut a redesigned MacBook Pro with a touch display by late 2026 or early 2027. Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users to avoid installing Comet from App Store Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has issued a warning to iPhone users, urging them not to download any app from the Apple App Store for iOS that claims to be Comet. As per a report by Financial Express, Srinivas clarified that the Comet app currently visible on the App Store is fake and not affiliated with Perplexity in any way. The company’s official iOS version of Comet, an AI-powered browser, is still under development and has not been released yet.