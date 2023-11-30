Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

The cover screen on the Galaxy Flip 6 smartphone is expected to be approaching 3.9-inches, a significant increase from 3.4-inches on Flip 5

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Samsung is increasing the display sizes on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to a report by Android Authority. Citing display industry insider Ross Young, the report said that both upcoming foldable phones from Samsung will feature larger foldable and cover displays.

According to the report, the cover screen on the Galaxy Flip 6 smartphone is expected to be approaching 3.9 inches, which is a significant increase compared to the 3.4-inch panel on the Flip 5. The report also stated that the Galaxy Fold 6 would feature a new display aspect ratio, which indicates an increase in the size of the phone's display.

Meanwhile, rumours for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 state that the upcoming flip phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, upgrading from the 12-megapixel sensor of the current generation.

Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip5 in a yellow colour variant. The yellow colour variant joins mint, graphite, cream, and lavender colours that Samsung originally launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in earlier this year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 3.4-inch cover display, powered by Flex Window interface. As for the bendable primary display, it is a 6.7-inch fullHD+ panel of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a dual 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 10MP camera sensor on the main display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy system-on-chip, the phone comes in 256GB and 512GB onboard storage variants, both with 8GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage variants at Rs 99,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively.

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung GalaxysmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

