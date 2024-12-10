Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature 16GB RAM for on-device AI, One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature 16GB RAM for on-device AI, One UI 7

Samsung may upgrade the RAM from 12GB on the current model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, to 16GB in the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones in January next year. Similar to its predecessor, the series is anticipated to include three models, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra likely to be the highlight, offering significant upgrades in design, camera, performance, and more.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance
 
Expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to deliver substantial performance improvements. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the device may also offer a 16GB RAM variant, marking a significant upgrade from the maximum 12GB RAM on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The bump in RAM could be due to on-device AI processing requirements and One UI 7.
 
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Software and Galaxy AI
 
Samsung recently released the first beta version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface, which will officially debut with the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 7 introduces features such as the Now Bar for live notifications on the lock screen, an updated camera app interface, new app icons, widgets, and more.

More From This Section

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to adopt OLED display without a notch for 2026 MacBook Pro: Report

Google map

Google Maps expands free usage for developers worldwide on all products

OpenAI's Sora

OpenAI releases Sora: All you need to know about AI video generation model

Google Willow chip

Google announces Willow quantum computing chip: All you need to know

google, google logo

Google says it has cracked quantum computing challenge with a new chip

The update will also enhance Galaxy AI capabilities, including additional writing tools, call transcription during recording, and other new features. Samsung has stated that the official release of One UI 7 will incorporate further AI-driven functionalities.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected design
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a flat frame design with rounded corners, a departure from the Galaxy Note-inspired squared-off frame of the current model. However, it is expected to retain the flat display seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
On the rear, the smartphone may include a five-camera setup, similar to its predecessor, but with a design influenced by the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The built-in S Pen is also likely to remain part of the device.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature an improved camera setup. It may include an upgraded 50-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3), replacing the 12MP ultra-wide camera on the current model.
 
The smartphone is likely to retain the 200MP primary camera and the dual telephoto cameras (50MP with 5x zoom and 10MP with 3x zoom) from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

Samsung One UI 7

Samsung previews One UI 7 in open beta: New features, how to update, more

Samsung Mobile division President, TM Roh at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung to unveil XR glasses at Galaxy S25 series launch in January: Report

Best tablets of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

Tech Wrap December 2

Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon