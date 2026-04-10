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Instagram now lets you edit comments without deleting them: How it works

Instagram now lets users edit comments within 15 minutes of posting, reducing the need to delete and repost for minor fixes, though the feature comes with some limitations

Instagram

Instagram

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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Instagram has introduced a feature that lets users edit their comments after posting, addressing a long-standing issue around fixing typos or rephrasing messages. According to the company, the update removes the need to delete and repost comments for minor corrections, though it comes with a fixed time limit and certain restrictions. Instagram announced the feature through its official account on X, stating that comment editing is now available within a 15-minute window.

Comment editing: How the feature works

According to Instagram, users can now edit their comments within 15 minutes of posting them. During this period, multiple edits are allowed, giving users flexibility to correct typos or rephrase their thoughts without deleting the comment entirely. 
 
Once a comment is edited, a label will indicate that changes have been made. However, the platform does not provide access to the original version of the comment. This differs from services like iMessage, where users can view the edit history. After the 15-minute window closes, comments become fixed and can no longer be modified. 
Several platforms already offer comment or message editing features similar to Instagram. For instance, Facebook allows users to edit comments and posts even after publishing, often with an edit history visible. YouTube and Reddit also let users modify comments, typically marking them as edited. Meanwhile, X offers limited editing for posts within a short time window, mainly for paid users. Compared to these, Instagram’s approach is more restricted, with a 15-minute window and no access to previous versions.

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Limitations

The feature comes with certain restrictions. Editing is limited to text only. If a comment includes both text and an image, users can modify the written part but cannot change or remove the attached image. This means that while the feature solves basic editing issues, it does not fully cover all types of comment formats on the platform. 

Availability

Instagram is said to have been testing the new comment editing feature for some time now on a limited scale. With the official announcement, it is expected to reach a wider audience gradually.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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