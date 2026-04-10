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X brings back 'Voice Notes' to chats for private audio messages: What's new

X has brought back Voice Notes to X Chat, letting users send audio messages in private chats, as the platform continues testing standalone apps and updating its messaging features

X brings back ‘Voice Notes’ to chats

X brings back ‘Voice Notes’ to chats (Image: Chats)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

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X has reintroduced Voice Notes in X Chat, bringing back a feature that was previously removed. The update allows users to send audio messages in private chats, rather than as public posts, making the messaging experience more in line with other apps. It also comes as X continues to test standalone versions of its features, indicating a broader shift in how the platform is evolving its chat and communication tools.

Voice Notes return to X Chat: What’s new

According to the company, the Voice Notes feature is now available within X Chat, the platform’s direct messaging system. Users can send audio messages in both one-on-one chats and group conversations.
 
 
To record a voice note, users need to tap the voice input icon next to the text box. At launch, recording requires holding down the button. However, users can also press and hold, then swipe up to continue recording without keeping their finger on the screen. This brings back a feature that had previously been removed.

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Voice messaging has long been a standard feature across messaging platforms. By bringing it back, X is aligning X Chat more closely with competitors that already support audio messages as a basic function. The addition could make X Chat more usable for people who prefer sending voice messages instead of typing, especially in longer conversations.
 
According to a report from TechCrunch, the return of Voice Notes comes as X experiments with turning parts of its platform into standalone apps. The company has been testing a separate version of X Chat on iOS, which includes upgraded messaging features. Reportedly,  X owner Elon Musk has previously described the platform as an “everything app,” but the recent direction suggests a shift toward splitting features into separate experiences. For example, X is also testing its payments service, X Money, as a standalone app. 
 
Security and existing features
 
The company said that its messaging system supports end-to-end encryption. Still, some security experts have raised concerns about how it compares to apps like Signal, which are widely regarded as more secure. Along with Voice Notes, X Chat currently offers several other features, including message editing and deletion, screenshot alerts, file sharing, voice and video calls, and disappearing messages.
 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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