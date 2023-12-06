SanDisk launches UHS-I microSD, Ultra Dual Drive and more: Know details

Western Digital on December 6 has announced multiple storage devices for the Indian market under its SanDisk sub brand. The company has announced Ultra Dual Drive Go flash drives, Ultra microSD UHS-I cards and PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B memory card.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go: Details

The Ultra Dual Drive Go flash drive is available with storage configuration from 64GB up to 256GB in Absinthe Green, Lavender and Navagio Bay colour options while the Black coloured variant offers up to 1TB of storage space.

WD claims that the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go can reach transfer speeds up to 400MB per second and can be accessed from different devices with USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

The flash drives are priced at Rs 1,109 onwards and are now available for purchase on Western Digital India store, Amazon India and authorised SanDisk retailers.

SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards: Details

SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card offers 1.5TB of storage space. Company claims the microSD card can reach up to 150 MB per second reading speed when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader.

SanDisk’s new microSD card supports a host of devices that come with support UHS-I microSD compatibility.

Priced at Rs 14,999, The new 1.5TB cards will be available for purchase starting January 10 on Western Digital India store, Amazon India and other authorised e-tailers.

SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card: Details

The SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B cards offer minimum sustained write speeds of 1,400MB per second. It lets users capture cinema-quality video recording at 8K resolution.

For durability, the company claims that the Type B card is capable of withstanding up to 1-metre drops and up to 50 newtons of applied force.

The PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card is compatible with SanDisk Professional PRO-READER CFexpress and the PRO-DOCK 4 devices.

With Prices starting from Rs 44,999 for 320GB storage variant, SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress card is now available on Western Digital India store and through SanDisk authorised retailers, e-tailers and distributors.