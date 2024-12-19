Sennheiser launches creators-focused Profile Wireless microphones in India

German audio brand Sennheiser has launched the Profile Wireless in India. This 2.4 GHz microphone system is designed for creators and videographers. It features a dual-channel system that connects to mobile phones, cameras, or computers, and can be used as a clip-on, handheld, or tabletop mic. The charging bar also serves as a handheld or desktop mic, storing the mini-receiver with an OLED display, pre-paired clip-on microphones, and essential accessories.

Sennheiser Profile Wireless: Price and Availability

Price: Rs 29,900

Availability: Q1, 2025

Sennheiser Profile Wireless: Details

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless is a two-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to a variety of devices, including smartphones, cameras, and computers. It includes two pre-paired clip-on microphones that automatically connect to the receiver. The system also comes with a multi-functional charging bar that stores and charges key components, doubling as a handheld or desktop mic. For use as a clip-on microphone, the receiver is equipped with magnetic clips and adaptors for connecting to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount.

Sennheiser claims the system boasts a wireless range of up to 245 metres, while each clip-on wireless microphone features 16GB of onboard memory, enabling it to record up to 30 hours of audio at 24-bit/48kHz resolution.

The Profile Wireless audio system also includes a Backup Recording Mode, which automatically activates internal recording if the wireless signal weakens, protecting against accidental audio loss. Additionally, the Safety Channel Mode records backup audio at a lower volume to prevent clipping. This dual audio recording minimises the risk of clipped audio while maximising the dynamic range of the capsule.

Sennheiser stated that the Profile Wireless has been designed with creators in mind. The system offers over 15 hours of run time and allows for recording while charging. It also features several utility options, including an auto-rotating receiver display, no app requirement, and diverse mounting options.