JioTag Go: Reliance Jio unveils tracker backed by Google's 'Find My Device'

Reliance Jio has launched a new tracker for Android devices, named JioTag Go, which integrates with Google’s Find My Device network to help users precisely locate lost items. The compact tracker can be attached to keys, wallets, purses, luggage, gadgets, bikes, and more, allowing users to keep track of their valuable possessions.

JioTag Go: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 1499, the JioTag Go is available in multiple colour options on JioMart, Amazon, Reliance Digital stores, and My Jio Stores.

JioTag Go: Features

The JioTag Go pairs with a user’s Android smartphone through the Google Find My Device app. Once registered on the platform, it uses the network of nearby Android devices to provide real-time location updates, ensuring that users can track their belongings accurately.

When the tracker is within Bluetooth range, users can tap the ‘Play sound’ button on the Google Find My Device app to make the tracker beep for easy location. If the tracker is outside Bluetooth range, users can view the last detected location on the Google Find My Device network, along with the time it was last seen. Additionally, the 'Get Directions' option on the app opens up a map to guide users to the tracker’s location.

Jio had previously launched the JioTag Air tracker for iPhones, which integrates with the Apple Find My Network and offers similar features. The JioTag Air is also priced at Rs 1499 and is available through JioMart and other retail partners.