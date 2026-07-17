Indian space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace is set to make history on Saturday as it attempts the first orbital launch of its indigenously developed Vikram-1 rocket. The mission, 'Aagaman' (Arrival), will mark India's first attempt to place a payload into orbit using a completely privately developed launch vehicle.

Skyroot said all necessary airspace and maritime notices have been issued, establishing restricted zones for the launch window. The rocket will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on the ground. On July 18, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time,” said Pawan Kumar Chandna, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

What is Vikram-1? Vikram-1 is a four-stage orbital launch vehicle, around 20 metres tall and 1.7 metres in diameter, developed entirely by Skyroot Aerospace. The first three stages use solid propulsion, while the fourth uses a liquid engine for orbital insertion and precision manoeuvres. The rocket features an all-carbon composite structure and includes 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. The vehicle is built to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to low earth orbit (LEO), and its first test flight will attempt a 450 km orbit at 60 degree inclination. What will Vikram-1 carry? Vikram-1 will carry multiple technology demonstration payloads from the Indian earth-observation nanosatellite maker Grahaa Space, Indian space debris removal company Cosmoserve, space component developer DCubed, and Skyroot Aerospace's in-house SCOPE payload. The mission will also include 'Cosmic Bloom', an artwork by Cosmos Diamonds, along with a micro-art payload.

Why is the launch significant? Mission Aagaman marks India's first attempt to place a payload into orbit using a completely privately developed launch vehicle, signalling the private sector's entry into the orbital launch market. It will be the maiden flight of an orbital-class rocket designed, developed and integrated by an Indian private company. The mission is also Skyroot Aerospace's second launch after the successful Vikram-S suborbital mission in November 2022, which made history as the first private rocket to reach space from India. Commenting on the significance of the launch, Skyroot Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Naga Bharath Daka says, “What we are aiming to do on July 18 is bigger than a single launch. It represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India.”

What is the objective of the test flight? According to Skyroot, the July 18 mission is a technology demonstration flight designed to validate Vikram-1's performance and onboard systems under real flight conditions. The data gathered during the mission will help evaluate the rocket's performance, refine future versions of the launch vehicle, and support Skyroot's plans to establish regular commercial launch operations. “This test flight will show us how every technology we have developed over the years performs in real-world conditions. This test flight is the first step towards creating a reliable, on-demand launch company for the world from India,” he added.