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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple fixes iOS bug that retained notifications from deleted apps: Details

Apple fixes iOS bug that retained notifications from deleted apps: Details

Apple has fixed a bug in iOS that could retain notifications from deleted apps, after a report suggested Signal message alerts could still be accessed even after the app was removed

Signal app notifications highlighted in latest iOS security update fix

Signal app notifications highlighted in latest iOS security update fix

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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Apple has released a new software update to fix a security issue that could allow deleted app notifications to remain on iPhones and iPads. The fix comes after a report by 404 Media claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US was able to access notification content from the Signal app on iOS, even after the app had been deleted. According to Apple, the issue has now been addressed in the latest update iOS 26.4.2 and iPadOS 26.4.2, released on April 22.

What was the issue?

Apple said the problem was linked to its Notification Services system. Notifications that were supposed to be deleted could sometimes remain stored on the device due to a logging issue. This meant that even after an app was removed, some notification data might still exist on the device. 
 
The vulnerability has been assigned the identifier CVE-2026-28950. According to Apple’s support page, the issue has now been fixed with improved data redaction, ensuring that such notifications are no longer retained unexpectedly. 

What the update changes

With the latest update installed, any previously stored notifications linked to deleted apps will be automatically cleared. Apple also confirmed that going forward, notifications from deleted apps will not be preserved. The company noted that users do not need to take any additional steps beyond installing the update. The fix works automatically once the device is updated. 

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Why this matters

The issue gained attention after the report suggested that notification data from Signal — an app known for its focus on private communication — could still be accessed in certain situations. While the app itself uses strong encryption, notifications can sometimes contain message previews, which may expose limited information. 
Signal acknowledged Apple’s response and said it appreciated the quick fix, noting that such issues highlight the importance of platform-level security in protecting private communication. 
Apple stated on its support page that it typically does not publicly discuss security issues until a fix has been released. The company provides details through its security advisories, where vulnerabilities are listed using CVE identifiers. The latest update applies to a range of devices, including newer iPhones and iPads, and is now available for users to install.

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Topics : Apple Latest Technology News Apple new iOS update

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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