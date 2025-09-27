Windows 10 nears end: Indian PCs risk security issues without upgrade

Microsoft has officially set a deadline for Windows 10 support, marking a turning point for millions of computers across India. From 14 October 2025, the operating system will no longer receive regular updates, leaving users with two choices: upgrade to Windows 11 or pay for extended security coverage.

ALSO READ: Microsoft halts cloud and AI services to Israel's defence ministry unit Industry experts say the move is timely, as many PCs bought during the pandemic are now due for replacement, according to a report by The Economic Times. However, the decision carries different consequences for home users, small firms, and large enterprises.

Why upgrades are becoming urgent Once Microsoft pulls the plug, Windows 10 devices will stop receiving feature improvements, security patches, and official technical support. This could expose older PCs to higher risks of cyberattacks if users do not act. Sectors such as banking, healthcare, and other compliance-driven industries cannot afford delays, analysts warn. They will have to either shift to Windows 11 or pay for extended support, the report quoted Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, as saying. He also expects India’s PC market to expand by 11 per cent in 2025, driven partly by this forced transition.

Cost of extended security updates ALSO READ: Microsoft brings Anthropic models to 365 Copilot, diversifies beyond OpenAI For those unwilling or unable to switch immediately, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESUs) at a cost of over $60 (₹5,300+) per device, per year. This is an added burden for businesses with hundreds of machines still running Windows 10. What continues to work on Windows 10 While the operating system itself will not be developed further, Microsoft is keeping certain services alive for several more years: • Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, Outlook): Security updates until 10 October 2028; feature updates until August 2026