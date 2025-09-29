Home / Technology / Tech News / China 'nanoseconds behind' US in chip race, says Nvidia's Jensen Huang

China 'nanoseconds behind' US in chip race, says Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang highlighted the need for vibrant competition as Huawei, ByteDance ramp up semiconductor development in China

Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has advocated for open markets amid US curbs on chip exports to China (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Allowing US companies such as Nvidia to compete in China serves the interests of both Beijing and Washington, said Jensen Huang, the US chipmaker’s founder and chief executive officer, according to a report by The South China Morning Post.
 
China is “nanoseconds behind” the US, “so we’ve got to go compete”, Huang said on BG2, a podcast hosted by tech investors Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley.
 
“This is a vibrant, entrepreneurial, hi-tech, modern industry,” he said, highlighting the country’s deep pool of talent and intense competition across its provinces. Huang added that he hoped and believed China would stay open to foreign investment, noting that Beijing had pledged to maintain “an open market”.
 
US curbs on chip exports
 
California-based Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is barred from exporting to China its most advanced chips that are crucial for developing artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, the US abruptly halted exports of the H20 -- a downgraded chip designed to comply with restrictions -- before reversing the decision after a 15 per cent levy to the US government was agreed.
 
“What’s in the best interest of China is for foreign companies to invest in China, compete in China and for them to also have vibrant competition themselves,” Huang said in the episode released on Friday. “They would also like to come out of China and participate around the world.”
 
Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), considered the backbone of training and running artificial intelligence (AI) models, have helped drive the company’s market capitalisation to record highs.
 
Alibaba, ByteDance push domestic alternatives
 
Chinese AI and semiconductor players have stepped up efforts to launch home-grown alternatives, chipping away at Nvidia’s once-dominant market share.
 
Major internet firms that are also leading cloud-services providers -- including Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, ByteDance and Baidu -- are investing heavily in chip research and design through in-house projects or external partnerships to strengthen control over their supply chains.
 
Sanctioned telecom giant Huawei Technologies this month unveiled its long-awaited AI chip road map, presenting clustering methods aimed at bypassing Nvidia as well as advanced manufacturing techniques that remain beyond China’s current capabilities.
 
‘Everybody needs AI’
 
On the podcast, Huang dismissed concerns that the AI sector faces a capacity glut. “Until we fully convert all general-purpose computing to accelerated computing and AI… I think the chances [of a glut] are extremely low,” he said. “Nobody needs atomic bombs. Everybody needs AI.”
 
Nvidia has recently announced a series of major investments, including a $5 billion purchase of a 4 per cent stake in Intel and plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI over the coming years to develop AI data centres.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series coming to India on October 16: Details here

Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

Windows 10 nears end: Indian PCs risk security issues without upgrade

Tech Wrap Sept 26: Sony Pulse Elevate, Meta AI 'Vibes', ChatGPT Pulse

Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiaUnited StatesChina

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story