OnePlus 15's sand dune colour, 165Hz display confirmed: What to expect

The OnePlus 15 continues with a flat-frame look and a square rear camera island, much like the 13s. It houses a triple rear camera setup along with the “Plus Key” on the side frame — the customisable action button that debuted with the 13s.

Earlier, the company had announced that the OnePlus 15 will be among the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will also debut with OnePlus' proprietary DetailMax image engine, signalling the end of the brand’s flagship-level partnership with Hasselblad.

According to details shared on the website, the device will use a “nano-ceramic metal” middle frame (translated), claimed to be 26.3 per cent lighter than titanium and more effective at dissipating heat. OnePlus has also confirmed support for gaming at up to 165 frames per second on select titles, indicating that the display will feature a 165Hz refresh rate.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 15 is expected to offer a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a 3x periscope telephoto lens. A 7,000mAh battery is tipped, with support for 100W wired charging and 50W proprietary wireless charging. The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution.

The smartphone is likely to launch in China next month before expanding to other markets, including India, by early 2026. The official OnePlus India account on X (formerly Twitter) has already teased its arrival.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications